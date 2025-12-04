Crime Branch files chargesheet in Srinagar land fraud case

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a chargesheet in a land-fraud case involving a businessman and two retired revenue officials, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet in FIR No. 79/2022 under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the RPC, read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was submitted before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, a spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified as businessman Habibullah Bhat of Omarhair Buchpora, retired Naib Tehsildar Mohammad Rajab Reshi of Brein Nishat, and then Patwari Syed Khurshid Ahmad of Watalbagh Lar, Ganderbal.

The case was registered following a written complaint alleging fraudulent mutation of 10 marlas of land at Zoonimar Eidgah, Srinagar, on the basis of a purported sale deed. During investigation, Crime Branch found that no sale deed bearing Registration No. 1693 dated 08.09.2003 had ever been recorded by the concerned Sub-Registrar.

Investigators concluded that the businessman, in alleged conspiracy with the then Patwari and Naib Tehsildar, manipulated revenue records and fraudulently entered mutation in his favour by relying on a non-existent deed.

Officials said the probe establishes prima facie involvement of the accused trio, and the chargesheet has been submitted for further judicial proceedings.

The EOW reiterated that it remains committed to ensuring accountability in cases of corruption and safeguarding public property.(KNS).