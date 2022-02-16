SRINAGAR: Police have rescued a minor girl and arrested the accused from Punjab.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said on January 26, a woman of Talwara lodged a written complaint that her minor daughter went to the market and didn’t return. She started searching for her, but she could not be found anywhere. The complainant suspected that her minor daughter has been kidnapped.

A case was immediately registered and a search operation was launched. Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh constituted a special team headed by Sub Inspector rank officer to probe into the matter.

After hectic efforts, the team recovered the girl from Gurdaspur in Punjab. The abductor identified as Rashpal Singh of Arnas was also arrested.

Later, a medical examination of the victim was conducted. Her statement was also recorded before the judicial Magistrate. The judicial Magistrate ordered shifting the girl to Nariniketan Jammu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh said the case will be investigated thoroughly and a charge sheet against the accused will be produced in the court within the stipulated time. “Reasi Police is being regularly briefed to remain sensitive towards crime against women and be more particular about minors,” he said.

Singh said this is the fourth case of kidnapping in the area. Three girls and one boy have been rescued from the clutches of kidnappers in the last one week.