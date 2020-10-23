Cricketer Kapil Dev suffers a heart attack, undergoes critical angioplasty

Veteran cricketer and former skipper, Kapil Dev recently suffered from a heart attack, following which he was rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the cricketer, who will soon have a biopic on him underwent an angioplasty in Delhi. The sudden news of his health deteriorating shocked fans worldwide, who took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

While more news is awaited from the cricketer’s side, fondly called, ‘Haryana Hurricane’, it is being reported that he is coping well after the surgery.

An angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure done by doctors to restore critical blood supply in the arteries and heart.

Actress Deepti Naval, too, underwent an angioplasty recently after she suffered from unpleasant ‘heart symptoms’. While the risk of developing blockages and severe heart attacks goes up with age, angioplasty is usually performed in cases where there is intensive damage, or if residual blockage puts a person at risk for contracting severe health problems or death.