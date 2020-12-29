Cricketer dies of cardiac arrest in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A 35-year-old youth died of a massive cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Dhani Syedain Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday.

Officials said that Reyaz Ahmad Awan son of Mohammad Yusuf of Dhani Syedain Uri fell on the ground while playing cricket in locality. He was rushed to nearby Primary health centre (PHC) Boniyar where he was declared brought dead on arrival, the official said.

Block Medical Officer BMO Boniyar Dr Parvez Masoodi said that the person suffered massive heart attack and was dead by the time he was brought to hospital.(GNS)