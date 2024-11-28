Cricket Tournaments Organized to Channel Youth Energy Positively: ADG CRPF

Srinagar, Nov 28: Additional Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K zone, Rajesh Kumar on Thursday said that cricket tournaments are being organised with an aim to use the energy of youth in positive direction.

Speaking with reporters, Kumar said that youth in Kashmir don’t get proper platforms like the other states.

“We are trying to provide them a platform to showcase their skills and use their energy in positive direction,” he said.

He added that CRPF will work with players toward eradicating drug menace from the society. “Players have a respect and status in the society, therefore, they along with CRPF will work together for eradicating drug menace,” he said.

Tournaments have been organised since last year, he said, adding that since both editions have been succesful, they are now planning to enhance the scale of these events for the youth—(KNO)