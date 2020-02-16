News
Credit back wrongly parked money by Mar 31: Govt to DDOs
Srinagar, Feb 16: The government has asked Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to pay back funds, which they have ‘wrongly parked’ in accounts for a long period of time without utilising them on development works.
The Finance Department has learnt the Drawing and Disbursing Officer’s (DDOs) have retained huge sum of money in bank accounts for long period.
“It has been observed that huge amounts of money has been parked in the accounts of DDOs for pretty long periods. The amounts parked in the accounts have either been drawn from treasuries in advance or subsequently not utilised within prescribed time or these relate to schemes of the Government, the works in respect of which have not been executed within the schedule,” an order by Finance Commissioner Arun Kumar Mehta reads.
He said the parking of money outside exchequer has resulted in a “commensurate impact on the liquidity of the Union Territory”.
“In order to bring these amounts back into the exchequer, it is impressed upon all the DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances of money as of March 31, 2019 to the Major Head 8443-Civil Deposits or Revenue of the Government as the case may be, within a week’s time from the issuance of these instructions,” Mehta in the order said.
The government has ordered director finances of every department to ensure the compliance of these instructions by the finance department.
Finance Commissioner has also directed the departments to remit all the receipts into the treasury, adding the “amounts required for immediate use will be drawn from treasury for immediate disbursement.”
“Accounts against the drawls of money drawn in advance from treasuries also have to be rendered at the earliest and in any case not later than the closure of the financial year,” he said.
News
CENTRALLY SPONSORED SCHEMES: Govt kicks off process to double enrollment
Srinagar, Feb 16: Jammu and Kashmir administration has kicked off the process to double the number of beneficiaries under different centrally sponsored schemes in the new Union Territory.
Official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that the government is working to double the enrollment in PMJDY, PMJJBY, PMSBY, SUPI, Mudra Loan and APY.
“Banks have been asked to open 22 lakh accounts under PMJDY and eight lakh and four lakh enrollments under PMSBY and PMJJBY respectively,” the document reads.
Finance Department, as per the document, has also launched a campaign to achieve complete financial literacy of the entire population and enhance the livelihood options for the people, “who have been traditionally left out of such endeavors”.
“In order to reach out to all the segments of the population in each district, all lead district managers across J&K have been advised to organise special camps to push credit growth and enhance enrolments under different social security schemes,” the document reads.
District development commissioners have also been directed to involve PRI functionaries like Panches, Sarpanches and BDC chairmen to spread awareness among the people about different financial inclusion schemes of Centre and Union Territory.
An official said financial empowerment of every citizen, formalizing the economy, enhancing national productivity, bringing in transparency and optimization of national resources are the key goals for financial inclusion.
Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu recently said promoting financial inclusion means taking actions which result in expanding peoples’ access to the services offered by the formal financial sector.
He has called for optimum utilization of resources so that common people could benefit from the financial activities and schemes being extended by the government.
News
Malshahi Bagh canal breach: Over 2 lakh people suffer in silence
Srinagar, Feb 16: Over two lakh people continue to suffer in silence as the government has failed to fix the Malshahi Bagh water canal breach even after two months have passed.
Malshai Bagh canal, which is the main source of water to various treatment plants including Rangil, Alesteng, Hadoora, Shuhama, and Bakoora, caters to over two lakh population in the Srinagar outskirts. The canal developed a breach in the first week of December.
Last month, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan had directed concerned engineers to expedite restoration work on Malshahi- Bagh canal before February 15.
An official of the Public Health Engineer Department (PHE) said that the department had bypassed the breach portion, but the water flow is not good enough to cater to a huge population.
“We have laid four pipes to bypass the breach. However, those are not able to supply sufficient water,” he said.
The areas facing water shortage include Elahi Bagh, Gulab Bagh, Soura, Anchar, Nowshera, Lal Bazar, Alasteng, Shuhama, Habak, Zukra, Batpora, Hazratbal, Kashmir University, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Saderbal, Saida Kadal and many areas of the old city.
“For the last two months, we are facing acute water supply shortage. We have to take turns to store water in tanks and use it for daily chores,” said Parveena Akhtar, a resident of Elahi Bagh.
Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Department MM Shahnawaz told The Kashmir Monitor that they have consulted designers from NIT for new design.
“We have to frame a new proposal for permanent restoration, which will take time. Approximately it will take at least more than one month. But PHE department is going to lay another 1200 mm pipe to meet the requirement,” he said.
News
Govt slashes salary of college contractual lecturers by over 47 percent
Srinagar, Feb 15: After abolishing State Civil Service Cadre and scraping age relaxation, Jammu and Kashmir government has slashed the monthly remuneration of NET qualified college contractual lecturers from Rs 28000 to Rs 15000.
Likewise the salary of non-NET qualified lecturers have been slashed to Rs 12000 from Rs 22000
Every year, the government hires services of hundreds of teachers on academic arrangement basis in the higher education department.
In December last year, the government had constituted a five-member committee to examine all the aspects related to the hiring and remuneration of academic arrangements in various departments of education.
The committee has recommended that the “minimum remuneration to the candidates engaged on academic arrangement shall be Rs 12000 per month in respect of non-gazetted post, and Rs 15000 per month in respect of gazetted posts”.
The committee has noted that “the regularization of lecturers would be inappropriate in a view of the fact that contractual arrangement between government and the people is clear and such arrangement does not amount to regular appointment and would also be violative of equal opportunity to others”.
Earlier, contractual lecturers who had qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) were being paid Rs 28000 per month while others were paid Rs 22000. Their salaries were enhanced in 2018 from Rs 18000 for NET qualifiers and Rs 12000 for others.
“From the last seven months, we are jobless. We were time and again verbally assured of job security,” said Dr Yousuf, one of the senior contractual lecturers.
On January 6, Advisor to governor, KK Sharma assured them continuation of their service but till date nothing is has been done, he said.
“Now this order has sent shock waves. Our salaries have been slashed to Rs 15000 and Rs 12000 instead of Rs 28000 and Rs 22000 respectively. It is against labor laws and the Supreme Court ruling of equal pay for equal work,” he added
Spokesperson of JK College Contractual Teachers Association demanded continuation of all those candidates who were in the system till July last year. “Release of salary from August 2019, and salaries should be according to the previous scale,” he said.
Secretary Higher Education Talat Parvaiz Rohella, said department can give suitable pay to the faculty, starting from Rs 12000-15000. “Contractual lecturers in Technical Education were getting Rs 7000 which was extremely less.
“Last year order to appoint contractual lecturers on need basis, has not been implemented. In this session the faculty will be appointed as per this order,” he said.