Creative Front Door Color Combinations and Designs

The front door gives the first impression of a house. Changing the front door colour can instantly change the vibe of a house. A front door can be made attractive and appealing by using the right colours that will give it contrast against the rest of the exteriors. Using the right colours and the right elements on the front porch can make your house more inviting and welcoming to your guests. Here are some of the top suggestions for front door colour combinations and designs as per the latest trends.

Wooden Panelled Doors

Most houses have wooden doors and using wooden panels are the most popular designs because of their simplicity and elegance. Such doors are also very versatile with colors. You can use almost every color that you like but they should go well with the walls around them. Yellow, blue, and red doors can look great with white walls. A green door can go well with light blue walls. Brown doors can go with almost every wall color. You can also have multi-colored doors and use patterns and designs to depict a local aesthetic.

Doors with Grilled Work

Various front doors are designed with metal grills, giving them a more eclectic, modern, and strong look. Such kinds of doors can experiment with metallic designs and textures. Indian traditional motifs can be very popular and appealing to depict art through the front door. For example, one can use grill work inspired by Warli Art which has a very modern as well as cultural appeal. Metallic textures work well with brown, black, and yellow paints.

Doors with Traditional Motifs

There are multiple cultural and traditional motifs that can be used to increase the grandeur of the front door. Icons of Buddha, Nataraja, or Ganesha are really popular in most Indian households. Flower motifs and other cultural icons can also be used. These kinds of doors can be designed with the help of local carpenters and designers. They can give a modern vibe to the house because of the interesting usage of traditional art.

Doors with Glass Panels

Glass panels can also be used in front doors to give a classy and modern look. You can use a transparent glass or tinted glass. Various types of textures are also available in glass panels. Colourful glasses are also a very popular choice for front doors. If you do not want to use glass panels on the door itself, you can have a side glass panel as well. Glass has a unique and modern finish because of its sheen and simplicity. It’s important to use high-quality glass for better strength in the front doors.

Elaborate Metal Doors

If you want to have a completely metallic door, there can be a variety of designs that can be explored. You can use a combination of brown, black, and yellow metals and also have infusions of glass. Metallic doors can have a classy and rich appeal. They can instantly raise the aesthetic value of your porch. Decorate your front porch with a cute doormat and some potted plants to make it inviting.