Covishield at Rs 400 a dose for states,Rs 600 for private hospitals: Serum Institute

New Delhi: Covishield will be sold at ₹ 400 a shot to state governments and ₹ 600 to private hospitals, the Serum Institute of India (SII) said today ahead of the new round of vaccinations from May 1 that will include all above 18.

The centre will continue to receive Covishield doses at ₹ 150 each.

Serum Institute said the vaccines were still more affordable than foreign vaccines, which cost from ₹ 750 to ₹ 1,500 a shot.

As part of the government’s new policy, 50 per cent of vaccine doses will be reserved for the centre and the rest will be divided between states and private hospitals.

An additional 1.2 million doses will be needed when vaccinations open to all adults. Several states have flagged a shortage of Covid vaccine shots.

With the government announcing ₹ 4,500 crore aid to vaccine-makers Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech – which produces the made-in-India Covaxin – Serum chief Adar Poonawalla says a ramp-up will start immediately and by the end of May, there will be 15 to 20 per cent more doses of Covishield in the market.