COVID19: Two more deaths, 442 test positive in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 442 new infections while two persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Among the fresh cases which include 89 travelers, 162 were reported from Jammu Division and 280 from Kashmir valley, taking the overall infection tally to 133454 in the J&K.

Srinagar reported 141 cases, Baramulla 47, Budgam 19, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 21, Anantnag 9, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 6, Kulgam 21, Shopian 3, Jammu 97, Udhampur 14, Rajouri 5, Doda 0, Kathua 8, Samba 2, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 6, Ramban 0 and Reasi 29.

Moreover, they said, 241 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—60 from Jammu Division and 181 from Kashmir Division, taking the number of people who have recovered so far 127290.

There are 4154 active cases—1024 in Jammu and 3130 in Kashmir. The two persons who died include a 60-year-old man from Kanjigund and a 70-year-old man from Dedipora, both places in Kulgam district of south Kashmir. Their death took the overall fatality count due to covid-19 in J&K to 2010—741 in Jammu and 1269 in Kashmir.