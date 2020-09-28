Covid19 tally crosses 60 lakh in India

New Delhi:India’s Covid-19 tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the recoveries have surged to 50.17 lakh with 74,893 more people having recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the pathogen climbed to 95,542 with 1,039 more deaths. There are 9,62,640 active cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, comprising 15.85 per cent of the total caseload, according to the ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 60,74,702, while 50,16,520 people have recuperated from the virus, taking the recovery rate to 82.58 per cent. The case fatality rate declined to 1.57 per cent, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.20-crore samples have been tested so far, with 7.09-lakh tests being conducted on Sunday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 15.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach a lakh mark, while it had taken 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. The cases jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, then it took 16 more days to race past 30 lakh, 13 days more to cross the 40-lakh mark, 11 days to go past 50 lakh and 12 days to cross 60 lakh.

Of the 1,039 new deaths, 380 were in Maharashtra, 80 in Tamil Nadu, 79 in Karnataka, 77 in Uttar Pradesh, 60 in West Bengal and 50 in Punjab.

Forty-five more people succumbed to the disease in Andhra Pradesh, followed by 42 in Delhi, 31 in Chhattisgarh, 26 in Madhya Pradesh and 21 in Kerala. There were 17 more fatalities in Assam, 16 in Haryana, 15 in Rajasthan, 14 in Odisha and 13 in Puducherry.

Eleven people died from the pathogen in Himachal Pradesh, followed by 10 each in Gujarat and Goa, nine in Jharkhand, eight in Uttarakhand and seven each in Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana.

Tripura registered three more fatalities, while two more persons each died in Sikkim, Chandigarh and Bihar, and one each in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh.

Of the total 95,542 deaths, Maharashtra reported the maximum of 35,571 fatalities, followed by 9,313 in Tamil Nadu, 8,582 in Karnataka, 5,708 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,594 in Uttar Pradesh, 5,235 in Delhi and 4,781 in West Bengal.

As many as 3,416 people died from the virus in Gujarat, followed by 3,238 in Punjab, 2,207 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,441 in Rajasthan, 1307 in Haryana and 1,132 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Telangana recorded 1,107 deaths so far, while 888 people died in Bihar, 848 in Chhattisgarh, 797 in Odisha, 679 in Jharkhand, 677 in Kerala, 655 in Assam and 574 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry registered 513 fatalities, followed by 401 in Goa, 273 in Tripura, 175 in Himachal Pradesh and 147 in Chandigarh.

Sixty-four people have died in Manipur, 58 in Ladakh, 53 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 43 in Meghalaya, 33 in Sikkim, 16 in Nagaland, 14 in Arunachal Pradesh and two in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures was subject to further verification and reconciliation