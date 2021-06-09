COVID19: Six more deaths in J&K, toll 4107

Srinagar: A 32-year-old man was among six persons who succumbed to covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that three deaths were reported from Jammu division and as many as from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall toll due to the pestilence to 4107.

The 32-year-old man was from Ramnagar Jammu and died at GMC Jammu where two more patients succumbed to the pathogen since last evening, the officials said.

A 60-year-old woman from Newa Pulwama died at SKIMS Soura here, less than two days after she was admitted to the tertiary care hospital, they said.

A 65-year-old woman from Hassanpora Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag, 11 days after she was admitted there, they said.

A 75-year-old woman from Chichipora Anantnag also died at the same facility, 18 days after she was admitted there, they added.

Lately, there has been decrease in both the number of daily cases and deaths in Jammu and Kashmir. So far 190 people have died this month while over 10000 cases have been added to the overall tally. On Tuesday J&K reported 1184 fresh cases while 11 people succumbed to the virus.

Last month was deadliest as J&K recorded 1625 Covid-19 deaths. The fatalities in these 31 days accounted for 41.59% of the total deaths reported in J&K so far since March last year. Also 114359 Infections were added to overall tally during the month of May. (GNS)