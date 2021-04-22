In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

COVID19: KU VC admitted to SKIMS Soura days after testing positive

Srinagar: Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, has been admitted to SKIMS Soura, days after testing positive for the covid-19, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that Talat is suffering from bilateral covid pneumonia and was admitted to SKIMS Soura where his condition is now stated to be stable.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer coronavirus control measures at SKIMS Soura, told that professor Talat Ahmad was admitted around 9 p.m. last night with “bilateral pneumonia.”

“His condition is stable,” he added. Sources said that oxygen saturation of Talat Ahmad’s fell last night and was immediately shifted to the hospital. (GNS)

