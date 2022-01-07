Srinagar, Jan 07: Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj on Friday e-inaugurated three real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) labs for the Kashmir division.

The RTPCR labs have been e-inaugurated for three district hospitals which include JLNM Hospital Srinagar, DH Ganderbal, and DH Pulwama.

While e-inaugurating the three labs, the Additional Chief Secretary said that the three labs will go a long way for the Covid-19 management and for the mitigation of the virus.

“Initially the labs can conduct 200 RTPCR tests per day which can be increased later on. However, in a pool run, the maximum number of tests can be 500 per day in each lab,” he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary while congratulating the health department said that these labs will go in a long way to improve testing facilities and will be very vital for Covid-19 management.

During the e-inauguration, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was present at JLNM hospital Srinagar besides other officials of the health department.

While speaking on the occasion, the director said that they have very happy that the Kashmir division has got three labs which will be very helpful for the mitigation of Covid-19.

“We are highly thankful to the UT government for providing the RTPCR labs which will ease out the burden on the tertiary care hospitals,” he said.