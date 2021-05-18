COVID19: KAS preliminary exam 2021 postponed to October 24

Amid an unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 , the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission(JKPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on July 11.

The preliminary examination will now be held on October 24.

“Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the combined competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall now be held on 24.10.2021,” reads a notification by deputy controller examination, a copy.