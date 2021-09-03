COVID19: J&K reports 96 new positive cases

SRINAGAR: The Government on Friday informed that 96 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 26 from Jammu division and 70 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 325714.

Moreover, 36 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 33 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 45 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 325714 positive cases, 1380 are Active Positive, 319925 have recovered and 4409 have died; 2166 in Jammu division and 2243 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 13523007 test results available, 13197293 samples have been tested as negative till today and 1319 in isolation.

Till date 3265194 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 9557 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1380 in isolation and 467631 in home surveillance. Besides, 2782217 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 72572 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 569 Active Positive, 71168 recovered and 835 deaths; Baramulla has 23950 positive cases with 146 Active Positive, 23522 recovered, 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23249 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 180 active positive cases, 22862 recovered, 207 deaths; Pulwama has 15342 positive cases with 47 Active Positive, 15101 recovered and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14252 positive cases (including 01 case reported today), 34 Active Positive, 14052 recoveries and 166 deaths; Anantnag district has 16457 positive cases with 25 Active Positive, 16227 recoveries and 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9647 positive cases with 45 Active Positive, 9501 recoveries and 101 deaths; Ganderbal has 10140 positive cases with 50 Active Positive, 10012 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11424 positive cases with 10 Active Positive, 11297 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5600 positive cases with 08 active positive cases, 5534 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 53037 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 68 active positive cases, 51827 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 1142 deaths; Udhampur has 11381 positive cases with 04 active positive cases, 11240 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11102 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 24 active positive, 10843 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 235 deaths; Doda has 7591 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 87 Active positive, 7374 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today) and 130 deaths; Kathua has 9286 positive cases with 04 active positive cases, 9131 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7136 positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 7013 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4784 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 37 Active Positive, 4703 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6323 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 16 active positive, 6210 recoveries and 97 deaths; Ramban has 5997 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 13 active positive cases, 5917 recoveries and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6444 positive cases with 10 active positive cases, 6391 recoveries and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 325714 positive cases in J&K, 23169 have been reported as travelers while 302545 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed the people that the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining a physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces, wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 23.58 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media. People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

For any kind of COVID-19 query, people are advised to log on www.covidrelief.jk.gov.in

