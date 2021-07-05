COVID19: J&K reports 274 fresh cases, six deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 274 new covid-19 cases while six more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

They said 113 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 161 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 3172450.

Regarding the fatalities, they said, four were reported from Jammu division and two from Kashmir Valley, taking the fatality count to 4343.

Providing the district-wide details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 53 cases, Baramulla 10, Budgam 12, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 16, Anantnag 19, Bandipora 6, Ganderbal 12, Kulgam 12, Shopian 2, Jammu 4, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 8, Doda 6, Kathua 2, Samba 2, Kishtwar 4, Poonch 10, Ramban 5 and Reasi 72.

Moreover, they said, 461 more COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours—177 from Jammu Division and 284 from Kashmir. So far 309133 patients have recovered, leaving active cases at 3774—1665 in Jammu and 2109 in Kashmir.

There was one new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today and thus the cumulative number of confirmed cases rose to 30 in J&K.

A number of these cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag.