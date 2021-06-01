COVID19: J&K reports 1895 new cases, 32 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 1895 fresh covid-19 cases while 32 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said among the fresh cases, 633 cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 1262 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total count to 292360.

Regarding the deaths, they said, 17 were from Jammu Division and 15 from Kashmir Valley, taking fatality count to 3939.

Providing district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 304 cases, Baramulla 161, Budgam 181, Pulwama 185, Kupwara 141, Anantnag 85, Bandipora 52, Ganderbal 61, Kulgam 66, Shopian 26, Jammu 218, Udhampur 52, Rajouri 64, Doda 73, Kathua 50, Samba 45, Kishtwar 24, Poonch 60, Ramban 39 and Reasi 39.

Moreover, they said, 3682 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1448 from Jammu Division and 2234 from Kashmir. There are 33276 active cases at present, 12229 in Jammu and 21047 in Kashmir.