COVID19: JK reports 118 new positive cases

SRINAGAR: The Government on Monday informed that 118 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 72 from Jammu division and 46 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 321725.

Also 02 COVID deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 73 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 47 from Jammu Division and 26from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.49 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that No confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 35 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 321725 positive cases, 1254are Active Positive, 316090 have recovered and 4381 have died; 2144 in Jammu division and 2237 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 11827953 test results available, 11506228 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2875717 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7348 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1254 in isolation and 353298 in home surveillance. Besides, 2509436 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 71439 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 308 Active Positive, 70298 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 833 deaths; Baramulla has 23661 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 141 Active Positive, 23238 recovered and 282 deaths; Budgam reported 22912 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases, 22631 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Pulwama has 15192 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today) with 50 Active Positive, 14948 recovered(including 02 cases recovered today)and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14071 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 27 Active Positive, 13879 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16328 positive cases with 39 Active Positive, 16084 recovered, 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9470 positive cases with 13 Active Positive, 9357 recoveries, 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9924 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 64 Active Positive, 9782 recoveries and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11267 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 36 Active Positive, 11114 recoveries and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5584 positive caseswith 09 active positive cases, 5517recoveriesand 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52782 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 102 active positive cases, 51541 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today), 1139 deaths; Udhampur has 11300 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today), 30 active positive cases, 11134 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 136 deaths; Rajouri has 10938 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) 49 active positive, 10664 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 225 deaths; Doda has 7280 positive cases (including 15 cases reported today) with 112 Active positive, 7043 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today) and 125 deaths; Kathua has 9263 positive cases with 06 active positive cases, 9106 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7123positive cases with 03 active positive cases, 7001 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4648 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 34 Active Positive, 4570 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6265 positive cases with 30 active positive, 6139 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 96 deaths; Ramban has 5967positive cases with 24 active positive cases, 5877 recoveries and 66 deaths while Reasi has 6311 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today)with 101 active positive cases, 6167recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 321725 positive cases in J&K, 22898 have been reported as travelers while 298827 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 1992 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 393 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3032 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 235 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5024 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 628 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Soura etc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 22.18 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personnel and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.