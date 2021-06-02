COVID19: J&K reports 11 more deaths, toll 3950

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 more covid-19 related deaths since last evening, taking the overall toll to 3950, officials said on Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were reported from Kashmir and five from Jammu division, the officials said.

Among others, they said, a 75-year-old woman from Batmaloo died at SMHS hospital, a day after she was admitted there.

A 70-year-old man from Zakura Srinagar died eight days after remaining admitted in a hospital here, they said.

An 80-year-old man from Padshahi bagh Srinagar, they said, died four days after he admitted to SMHS hospital.

A 75-year-old man from Branwar Budgam died at the hospital, a day after he was admitted to SMHS hospital here.

A 70-year-old man from Kund died at GMC Anantnag, a week after he was admitted to the facility.

A 70-year-old woman from Thamuna Pulwama, they said, died four days after she was admitted to district hospital Pulwama.

Among others, the victims from Jammu division include a 50-year-old man from Raipur Satwari Jammu who died at GMC Jammu; a 68-year-old woman from Rajouri who died at GMC Rajouri, 23 days after she was admitted there; a 70-year-old woman from Battian Thannamandi who died at the same facility, three days after she was admitted there and a 76-year-old man from Jammu who died at SMVD Narayana hospital, eight days after he was admitted there. (GNS)