COVID19: JK reports 108 new positive cases

SRINAGAR: The Government on Monday informed that 108 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 43 from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 322658. Also 01 COVID death has been reported from Jammu Division.

Moreover, 196 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 54 from Jammu Division and 142 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.59 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the taking the total number of confirmed cases remains to 37 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 322658 positive cases, 1311 are Active Positive, 316957 have recovered and 4390 have died; 2151 in Jammu division and 2239 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 12249063 test results available, 11926405 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 2973463 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 7248 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1311 in isolation and 365517 in home surveillance. Besides, 2594997 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 71654 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 282 Active Positive, 70538 recovered (including 82 cases recovered today), 834 deaths; Baramulla has 23721 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today) with 112 Active Positive, 23327 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 22971 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 78 active positive cases, 22687 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 206 deaths; Pulwama has 15234 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 49 Active Positive, 14991 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today) and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14115 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today), 36 Active Positive, 13914 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16344 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today ) with 28 Active Positive, 16111 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9522 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 55 Active Positive, 9367 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 9983 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 75 Active Positive, 9830 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11298 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 25Active Positive, 11156 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today) and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5587 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today) with 05 active positive cases, 5524 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52859 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 129 active positive cases, 51590 recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 1140 deaths; Udhampur has 11346 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), 51 active positive cases, 11158 recoveries (including 04case recovered today) and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 10987 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 62 active positive, 10697 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 228 deaths; Doda has 7360 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 127 Active positive, 7106 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 127 deaths; Kathua has 9267 positive cases with 05 active positive cases, 9111 recovered (including 01 cases recovered today)and 151 deaths; Samba has 7126 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 05 active positive cases, 7002 recoveries and 119 deaths; Kishtwar has 4688 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 49 Active Positive, 4595 recoveries (including 01cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6282 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 34 active positive, 6152 recoveries (including 01cases recovered today) and 96 deaths; Ramban has 5978 positive caseswith 21 active positive cases, 5891 recoveries and 66 deaths while Reasi has 6336 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today)with 83 active positive cases, 6210 recoveries (including 14 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 322658 positive cases in J&K, 22951 have been reported as travelers while 299707 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 2002 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 393 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3039 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 248 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5041 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 641 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.