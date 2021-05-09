COVID19: J&K records 5,190 new cases , 54 more fatalities

The Government on Sunday informed that 5190 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19) 1770 from Jammu division and 3420 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 216932.Also 54 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,32 from Jammu Division and 22 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 2423 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 624 from Jammu Division and 1799 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 216932 positive cases, 49248 are Active Positive, 164958 have recovered and 2726have died; 1171in Jammu division and 1555 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7653001test results available, 7436069 samples have been tested as negative till 9thMay, 2021.

Till date 1910634 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 86965 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 49248 in isolation and 130288in home surveillance. Besides, 1641407 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 53134 positive cases (including 920 cases reported today) with 11179 Active Positive, 41342recovered (including 681cases recovered today), 613 deaths; Baramulla has 16404 positive cases (including 454 cases reported today)with 4028Active Positive, 12164 recovered (including 405 cases recovered today), 212 deaths; Budgam reported 13919positive cases (including508 cases reported today)with 3510 active positive cases, 10266 recovered (including 151cases recovered today), 143 deaths; Pulwama has 9002 positive cases (including 158 cases reported today)with2212Active Positive, 6672recovered (including 158 cases recovered today)and 118 deaths; Kupwara has 8349 positive cases (including 277 cases reported today), 1621 Active Positive, 6619recoveries (including 131 cases recovered today), 109 deaths; Anantnag district has 10194 positive cases (including 415 cases reported today)with 3711 Active Positive, 6364recovered (including 145 cases recovered today), 119 deaths; Bandipora has 6241 positive cases (including85 cases reported today), with825Active Positive and 5347 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today),69 deaths; Ganderbal has 6279 positive cases (including 135cases reported today)with 966Active Positive, 5257 recoveries (including 40 cases recovered today)and56deaths; Kulgam has 6412 positive cases (including 281 cases reported today)with 2867 Active Positive, 3473recoveries (including55 cases recovered today)and 72 deaths while as Shopian has 3966 positive cases (including 187 cases reported today),1067 active positive cases, 2855 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today)and44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 39937 positive cases (including 658 cases reported today) with 7447 active positive cases, 31835recoveries (including 318 cases recovered today), 655 deaths; Udhampur has 7542 positive cases (including 179cases reported today), 1458active positive cases, 6009 recoveries (including 96 cases recovered today)and75 deaths; Rajouri has 6616 positive cases (including 211 cases reported today)with 2501active positive, 4018recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today)and 97deaths; Doda has 4132 positive cases (including 30cases reported today)with450Active positive, 3611 recovered(including 03 cases recovered today) and 71deaths; Kathua has 6023 positive cases (including 252 cases reported today), 1368 active positive cases, 4580 recovered(including 106cases recovered today) and 75deaths; Kishtwar has 3187 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today)with 219 Active Positive, 2942 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today)and26 deaths; Samba has 4732 positive cases (including 138 cases reported today)with 1658 active positive cases, 3006 recoveriesand 68 deaths; Poonch has 3634 positive cases (including 74 cases reported today)with878active positive, 2707recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths; Rambanhas 3223 positive cases (including 70 cases reported today)with648 active positive cases, 2540 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths while Reasi has 4006 positive (including 126 cases reported today)with 635 active positive cases, 3351 recoveries (including42 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 216932 positive cases in J&K, 20435have been reported as travelers while 196497 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2347 COVID dedicated beds, 2086 Isolation beds with 908vacant beds and 261 ICU beds where 79 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2377 COVID dedicated beds, 2259 Isolation beds where 656 beds are vacant and 118 ICU beds where 72are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 4724 COVID dedicated beds, 4345 Isolation beds with 1564 beds vacant and 379`ICU beds with 151vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

