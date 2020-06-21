by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

COVID19: 51-year-old Rafiabad man dies, J&K toll 82

Srinagar: A 51-year-old covid-19 patient from Rafiabad area of north Kashmir died at a hospital here on Sunday, taking the death toll due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 82.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, said that the man was admitted to the hospital on June 4. A resident of Tragpora area of the Rafiabad, Professor Jan said that he was a case of “post renal transplant”.

 

“His sample was taken on May 28 and the result came positive on June 3. He was planned for AV fistula,” he said, adding, “The patient was referred from Covid clinic and admitted to the hospital on June 4. He died of cardiac arrest.”     

So far, 82 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 72 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 19 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Shopian (10), Kulgam (9), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Kupwara, Anantnag  (5), Pulwama (three) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri.(GNS)

