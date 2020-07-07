COVID19: 256 new positive cases, J&K tally 8931

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday informed that 256 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 74 from Jammu division and 182 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 8931. Also 05 COVID-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 81 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 22 from Jammu Division and 59 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 8931 positive cases, 3389 are Active Positive, 5399 have recovered and 143 have died; 14 in Jammu division and 129 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 413358 test results available, 404427 samples have been tested as negative till July 7, 2020.

Additionally, till date 302227 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40332 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 45 in Hospital Quarantine, 3,389 in hospital isolation and 45419 under home surveillance. Besides, 212899 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 316 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today) with 31 Active Positive, 282 recovered (including 01 case recovered today) and 03 death; Srinagar has 1277 positive cases (including 61 cases reported today) with 778 Active Positive, 465 recovered (including 20 cases reported today), 34 deaths; Anantnag district has 729 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 153 Active Positive, 564 recovered, 12 deaths; Baramulla has 1094 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today) with 616 Active Positive, 450 recovered, 28 deaths; Shopian has 862 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 220 Active Positive, 629 recovered (including 14 cases recovered today) and 13 deaths; Kupwara has 625 positive cases (including 18 cases reported today) with 183 Active Positive, 435 recovered and 07 deaths; Budgam has 499 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 205 Active Positive and 284 recovered cases (including 03 cases recovered today) and 10 deaths; Ganderbal has 134 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 55 active positive cases and 78 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death; Kulgam has 924 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today), with 293 Active Positive and 614 recoveries (including 16 cases recovered today) and 17 deaths and Pulwama reported 588 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 313 active positive cases and 271 recovered and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 415 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 97 active positive cases and 310 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today) and 08 deaths; Udhampur has 293 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 85 active positive cases, 207 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 201 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 78 Active Positive and 123 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today); Rajouri has 148 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 76 active positive cases and 71 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kathua has 260 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 64 Active positive and 195 recovered (including 05 recoveries today) and 01 death; Kishtwar has 39 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 16 active positive cases and 23 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today); Ramban has 241 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 54 active positive and 187 recoveries ; Reasi has 48 positive cases with 13 active positive and 35 recovered (including 03 cases recovered today); Poonch has 132 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 16 active positive and 115 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 106 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 43 active positive cases and 61 recoveries (including 01 case recovered today) and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 8931 positive cases in J&K 2586 have been reported as travelers while 6345 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time