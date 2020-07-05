COVID19: 183 more test positive, J&K tally 8429

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 183 fresh covid-19 infections, taking the number of cases in J&K to 8429.

Giving the district wise breakup of the cases, officials said that 59 were reported from Srinagar, Kupwara 20, Baramulla 17, Budgam 19, Samba 18, Ramban 10, Jammu nine, Kathua seven, four each in Pulwama, Kulgam and Bandipora, three each in Anantnag and Doda, two each in Udhampur and Rajouri besides one each in Shopian and Ganderbal.

Among the cases, 42 were confirmed out of 2218 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the SKIMS Soura, Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at the hospital told GNS.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, told GNS that among the cases include 18 from Budgam, nine from Srinagar, three each from Kupwara and Kulgam, two each from Bandipora, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla besides one from Shopian.

The 18 cases from Budgam include male (63) from Shamshabad Khansahib Budgam, male (45) from Kanihama Magam , female (55) from Wadwan , male (38) from Wathoora Chadoora , female (30) from Hushroo Chadoora , female (25) from Panzipora Chadoora , female (26) from Bathara, male (39) from Sholipora Budgam, male (37) from Pakherpora Budgam, two males (74, 26) and female (43) from Chadoora , male (36) from Soibugh, male (32) from Gound Khawaja Qasim Magam , female (40) from Chaira Magam , male (55) from Khag, female (60) from Budgam and female (60) from Pallar.

The Srinagar cases include male (50) from Ahmad Nagar, male (50) from Zoonimar, male (55) from Safakadal , female (51) from Natipora, male (35) from Lalbazar , male (65) and female (65) from Buchpora, Male (23) from Rawalpora and male (30) from Lalbazar while three cases from Kupwara include male (28) from Batergam, male (43) from Handwara and male (47) from Dardson. The Kulgam cases include female (34) from Kund, male (44) from Guddur and male (35) from Yaripora Kulgam While two cases Bandipora include male (38) from Shahgund and male (23) from Ralaan; Pulwama cases include female (25) from Awantipora and male (48) from Tral Pulwama; Anantnag ones include male (18 Months) from Tantraypora Siligam and male (50) from Aswara; Baramulla ones include male (23) from Naloora and male (48) from Uri Baramulla besides Shopian one is male (26) from Rawalpora Shopian.

Dr Riyaz Untoo, Principal SKIMS Bemina, told GNS that out of 476 samples processed at the hospital’s lab, 20 tested positive for COVID-19 and all of them from Srinagar. The other cases were confirmed at CD and Jammu labs. (GNS)