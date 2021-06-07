COVID19: 16 deaths, 977 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 977 fresh covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike in two months, even as 16 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

288 of the fresh cases were confirmed from Jammu Division and 689 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 301467.

Last time it was on April 8 when J&K reported lesser than the cases confirmed officially today as 808 cases were reported then.

Regarding the 16 COVID-19 deaths, they said, seven were reported from Jammu Division and nine from the Valley.

Giving district-wise details, the officials told GNS that Srinagar reported 161 cases, Baramulla 44, Budgam 103, Pulwama 95, Kupwara 107, Anantnag 66, Bandipora 35, Ganderbal 42, Kulgam 28, Shopian 8, Jammu 100, Udhampur 34, Rajouri 29, Doda 36, Kathua 7, Samba 18, Kishtwar 17, Poonch 12, Ramban 22 and Reasi 13.

Moreover, they said, 4178 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 1178 from Jammu Division and 3000 from Kashmir. There are 23524 active positive cases—8723 in Jammu and 14801 in Kashmir.

Also, one fresh confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 16 in the J&K.