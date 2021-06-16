COVID19: 12 more deaths, 635 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 635 new novel coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day count in 71 days, even as 12 more people succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that 193 of the new cases were reported from Jammu Division and 442 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall case tally to 309361.

Regarding the 12 fresh Covid-19 deaths, they said six each were reported from Jammu Division and Kashmir valley, taking the total toll to 4217. It was April 6 when J&K reported 561, lowest than the infections confirmed today.

Giving the district-wide details, the official said that Srinagar reported 129 cases, Baramulla 64, Budgam 76, Pulwama 27, Kupwara 26, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 23, Ganderbal 17, Kulgam 23, Shopian 8, Jammu 54, Udhampur 22, Rajouri 19, Doda 32, Kathua 16, Samba 3, Kishtwar 9, Poonch 14, Ramban 24 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, they said 1649 more COVID-19 patients have recovered, 541 from Jammu Division and 1108 from Kashmir. So far, 293763 people have recovered, leaving the active positive cases at 11381 in J&K—4190 in Jammu and 7191 in Kashmir.

A number of the fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital here and GC Anantnag, they said,