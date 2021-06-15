COVID19: 10 more deaths, 715 fresh cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 715 fresh covid-19 cases while 10 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 218 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 497 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 308726.

Regarding 10 deaths, the officials said that six were reported from Jammu Division and four from Kashmir Valley, taking the toll 4205.

Providing district wise details, they said Srinagar reported 132 cases, Baramulla 55, Budgam 63, Pulwama 58, Kupwara 65, Anantnag 36, Bandipora 27, Ganderbal 25, Kulgam 31, Shopian 5, Jammu 22, Udhampur 13, Rajouri 49, Doda 31, Kathua 15, Samba 5, Kishtwar 19, Poonch 34, Ramban 16 and Reasi 14.

One more confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) has been reported today, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 21 J&K, they said.

Moreover, they said, 1830 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—642 from Jammu Division and 1188 from Kashmir. So far 292114 people have recovered while number of active positive cases stands at 12407—4544 in Jammu and 7863 in Kashmir. A number of the fresh covid-19 cases were confirmed at diagnostic labouratories of CD hospital here and GMC Anantnag, they said.