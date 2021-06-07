Covid wave waning in India: 1 lakh cases in 24 hrs; several states ease lockdown from today

With a little over 100,000 new infections across India in the past 24 hours, daily cases in the country have dropped to the lowest level seen in over two months, marking a decline in the brutal second wave of Covid-19.

India reported 101,232 new infections in the last 24 hours and 2,445 new deaths, taking the total number of confirmed infections in India to 28,909,604 and deaths to 349,229.

In view of the waning second wave, several states have decided to ease the lockdown-like curbs that were imposed to curtail the pace of infections.

Among major Indian states, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have announced the partial lifting of restrictions from today.

With 20,421 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 12,209 new infections. Kerala reported 14,672 cases. Maharashtra 12,557, and Andhra Pradesh 8,976 cases. Delhi reported 381 fresh cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,831,781), Karnataka (2,695,523), Kerala (2,633,082), Tamil Nadu (2,237,233), and Andhra Pradesh (1,758,339).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with more than 174 million confirmed cases and 3,743,188 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases to the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,210,247, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey.