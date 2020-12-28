Covid vaccine dry run: Dummy drive begins in four states from today

New Delhi: In preparations for the largest-ever mass immunisation programme in the history of the country, India will hold a dry run for the coronavirus vaccine in four states – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, and Assam – on December 28 and 29, day after recording the lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in six months.

With the total coronavirus infections in the country well above one crore, the central government will carry out a dummy vaccination exercise for the next two days in two districts in each of these four states with a focus on the management of possible adverse events following immunisation.

Detailed training modules were developed for different categories of vaccine handlers and administrators including medical officers, vaccinators, alternate vaccinators, cold chain handlers, supervisors, data managers, ASHA coordinators and others involved in the implementation process at various levels, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a statement, said and shared with the four states to guide them in the dry run.

The Union Health Ministry said the present cold chain system consisting of 85,634 equipment for storage of vaccine at about 28,947 cold chain points across the country will be used. The current cold chain is capable of storing an additional quantity of COVID-19 vaccine required for the first three crore prioritised population.