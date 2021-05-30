Covid vaccine 100% safe: Director Health

Srinagar: Terming Covid-19 vaccine as 100 percent safe, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather today said that news circulating against the vaccine is fake.

He said that news attributed to French Virologist and Noble prize laureate, Luc Montagnier that vaccine causes Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) has been rejected already by experts as incorrect.

He said that experts from the relevant field were consulted and it has been found that vaccine is 100 percent safe and news attributed to it was not right.

Director Health said that people should not worry and avoid paying heed to any such fake news.

He said that renowned scientist Dr. M. S Khuroo has also rebuffed this news. Director Health further appealed people not to hesitate and come forward for vaccination which provides high protection against the Coronavirus.