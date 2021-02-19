Covid vaccination rollout: Over 1.8 lakh health, frontline workers inoculated in J&K; 35% medical staff stay away

SRINAGAR: More than 1.80 lakh health and frontline workers have been inoculated in the first phase of the Covid vaccination programme in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Of the one lakh health workers, only 65,000 have turned up for the vaccination. The rest of 35 percent have seemingly decided not to take the jab.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is the only place in the country which has not witnessed any Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.

“We have immunized 65000 health workers since January 16. Our target was one lakh health workers. Since the first phase is drawing to a close on Saturday. We will take five days for mopping up our first phase. I do not think we can inoculate the entire one lakh health workers. We are at par with the national average of inoculating 60 to 70 percent health workers,” Dr. Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, told The Kashmir Monitor.

However, the government is marching to achieve its target to inoculate frontline workers including, police, paramilitaries, revenue, and municipalities. “Our target is 2.6 lakh frontline workers. We started just one week ago. So far we have inoculated 1.20 lakh frontline workers. We have ample time till March 5. We will be able to achieve our target. Yesterday only we vaccinated 18000 people,” said Dr. Haroon.

Jammu and Kashmir has received 17.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from the Serum Institute of India, Pune so far. Plus, 20 lakh syringes have been received. “Infrastructure is not a problem. We have enough vaccines and syringes. We have 320 vaccination sites operational in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Immunization centers have been set up across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within a month. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine. Under norms, the second dose has to be given after 28 days.

“We have started administering the second dose from February 13. So far, 8000 people have been given the second dose in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir administration is all set to begin the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 6. High-risk groups above 50 years of age will be covered in this phase.

“Around 14000 vaccinators will be conducting inoculation of the general population from March 6. Around 1200 session sites have been identified for the vaccination drive. And those health workers who did not turn up for vaccination can be inoculated after the general population is vaccinated,” said Dr. Haroon.