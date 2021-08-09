Covid vaccination: J&K’s Katra first block in country to inoculate entire population

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved another milestone after Katra became the first block in the country to inoculate against Covid-19 all eligible people in both 18 plus and 45 plus groups.

“It is a great honour that Katra has become the first block to vaccinate the entire population in both groups. We have achieved 100 percent target in inoculating 18-44 group and 45 plus group of Katra block,” Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, director-general, department of family welfare, and immunization told The Kashmir Monitor.

The population of Katra block is 49196. Of whom 11351 are above the age of 45 years. “We have inoculated 12170 in 45 plus group, which is 112 percent,” Abhishek Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Katra told The Kashmir Monitor.

Likewise, against the target of 21145 in the 18-44 group, the government has vaccinated 23174 people in Katra. “This comes to 109 percent. We are extremely proud of our men on the ground who worked really hard to achieve the target,” said Sharma.

Earlier Weyan became the first village in the country to be fully vaccinated. Jammu and Kashmir has also achieved 100 percent coverage in inoculating 45 plus group. “We have achieved 100 percent target in vaccinating 45 plus group. In some places it is more than 100 percent,” said Dr. Saleem.

Jammu and Kashmir has also vaccinated 35 percent of the 18-45 group which is much higher than the national average. Jammu and Kashmir has is to immunize 52 lakh people in this group.

“We are much ahead in vaccinating the 18-44 group. So far 35 percent of the total population in this group has been inoculated. And the vaccination process is going at full speed,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has set the November-end deadline to complete the vaccination of the 18-44 group. “Pregnant women are part of the 18-44 group. We are prioritizing women. We do not have separate data. But in due course, we shall have separate data about pregnant women inoculated so far. However, it is safe for pregnant women to receive a Covid jab. We are trying our best to motivate pregnant ladies to receive vaccine shots because it is safe,” said Dr. Saleem.

Official data reveal that four lakh doses of vaccines are currently available in Jammu and Kashmir. “We have enough of vaccine doses available. We have 4 lakh doses in our inventory. We are getting regular supplies,” he said.

Vaccination sites have been increased across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Plus door to door vaccination has also been started across Jammu and Kashmir. Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within 16 weeks. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country which has not seen much Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.