COVID vaccination coverage: J&K becomes role model; states seek tips to improve immunization

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has become a role model for other states with outside officials seeking tips from health experts to improve vaccination coverage.

J&K has become one of the top states/union territories to inoculate a large number of people against COVID 19. Even the Bombay High Court asked the central government to look at the door-to-door vaccination programme carried out successfully by Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

Officials from other states are now seeking advice from J&K health honchos to increase vaccination coverage in their respective places.

“We are being hailed nationwide. People are calling us to know how we did it. All states are doing well. But when the Bombay high court appreciated J&K, it is not a small thing. Even though Kerala is doing well, our news is hogging headlines in the southern state too,” Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, director general, department of family welfare, and immunization, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Dr. Saleem said J&K is much ahead of Kerala. “As far as health care workers and frontline workers are concerned, we have inoculated 95 percent people. Among the 45 plus, we have administered vaccines to 82 percent. Under this category, we have to inoculate 28 lakh people. Some of the districts have achieved 100 percent target in this category,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir government has set June end deadline for 100 percent vaccination of 45 plus category. The government has inoculated over eight lakh people in the 18-44 age group. “It is a huge group. We have to vaccinate 52 lakh people in this category. We hope to cover 50 percent by July end in this category,” said Dr. Saleem.

Vaccination sites have been increased across 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Plus door to door vaccination has also been started across Jammu and Kashmir. Each person will be administered two doses of vaccines within 16 weeks. Every person is closely being monitored after being administered the first dose of the vaccine.

“We are trying to better the data. We are compiling the figures. So far we are doing very well,” said Dr. Saleem.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir is among the few places in the country which has not seen much Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI). Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) is any untoward medical occurrence that follows immunization and may not necessarily have a causal relationship with the vaccine.