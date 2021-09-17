Covid threat: Only vaccinated people to be allowed entry in J&K courts

Srinagar: Amid “strong apprehension” of third covid-19 wave, Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has barred entry of non-vaccinated people into High Court and District Court buildings in J&K and Ladakh.

“Keeping in view the rising trend of Covid-19 Infection cases in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh particularly In Kashmir and the strong apprehension of the third wave of Covid-19, the Registrars Judicial of both wings of the High Court and the Principal District Judges of all Districts of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are directed to strictly adhere to the protocol issued by the High Court…,” reads an order by Chief Justice.

“The Advocates and all other stakeholders shall cooperate with the concerned officers/officials of the High Court/District Judiciary in implementing the protocol in letter and split,” the order reads, adding, “ The Registrars Judicial shall ensure that except officers/officials of the Registry and Advocates, no other person is permitted entry in the High Court/District Court building and only those shall be permitted entry who are fully vaccinated and possess certificate in this regard.”

The Registrars Judicial and District Judges concerned, the Chief Justice said, shall ensure complete sanitization of the court building twice in a week, the order reads.