JAMMU: The Government on Wednesday asked all it’s Health Department employees on leave to report back for work in view of the Covid surge in Jammu.

As per an order issued by the Director Health Services Jammu, leave of all Health staff including doctors, paramedics and other officials has been cancelled in view of sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in Jammu division.

As per the order, directions have been issued to all Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents not to grant leave, except for Medical and Emergency conditions, to health care workers with immediate effect.