Srinagar: Director Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Kashmir and prominent scientific voices on the pandemic in the valley, Dr Parvaiz Koul said on Monday that rising Covid 19 numbers are expected to come down provided people take all the preventive measures against the virus.

Director SKIMS & World renowned Scientist Prof. Parviz A Koul appeals masses to follow preventive measures in view of surge in COVID cases@DirectorSkims @OfficeOfLGJandK @diprjk pic.twitter.com/4zytJZeTPP — Director SKIMS (@DirectorSkims) January 10, 2022

“It’s a tough time but we can redouble our efforts to minimise the transmission, to minimise the infection rates, to minimise people getting sick,” he said.

He pointed out that the surge in the Covid 19 cases can turn out to be a blessing in disguise. “It’s actually the beginning towards the end of Covid 19. We are experiencing an Omicron type of variant and rightly a number of people may get infected. That might result in herd immunity and may eventually lead to the end of Covid 19. Together, let’s do it and take all the preventive measures,” Dr Koul said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 687 new COVID-19 cases- 250 in Kashmir and 437 in Jammu-even as three new deaths have been reported in Jammu division in the last 24 hours.

The case tally has risen to 3,44,652 while the death toll jumped to 4,540-2,334 in Kashmir and 2,206 in Jammu, as per the latest statistics.