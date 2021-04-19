In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
COVID surge: Delhi imposes complete curfew from tonight till next Monday morning

Delhi CM visiting Commonwealth Games Village, Yamuna sports complex where Oxygen beds are being set up - Source: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal

New Delhi: As coronavirus cases continue to surge, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday decided to put the national capital under complete curfew from tonight till next Monday morning.

It is expected that an official announcement in this regard will be made by Chief Minister during a press conference later in the day.

This comes after CM held a key meeting with L-G Anil Baijal as Dehi recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent — which means almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

Last week, CM Kejriwal, in a virtual video conference, had announced a weekend curfew in the city to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus.

“It is unanimously decided to impose weekend curfew because people normally visit outside their homes for entertainment or other activities which can be curtailed. The restriction may not create much problem to the people. The purpose is to break the chain of Covid infection on weekends”, the AAP leader had said.

   
