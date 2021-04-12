COVID surge: DAK relaunches app for teleconsultation; asks people to avoid hospitals for ‘minor complications’

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has re-launched Android based Mobile application ‘DAK-HELPDESK’ amid significant surge in Covid positive cases during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Association in a statement on Monday said the application can be downloaded from www.jkdak.in.

“The application can be downloaded by people across the region who need online medical consultations either telephonically or through WhatsApp between 9am till 5pm for minor ailments and COVID-19 related information”, DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik said.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar said that, ” the “DAK-HELPDESK” has been made available again in view of rapidly spreading COVID-19 disease across the region whereby it has been urged upon the general public to not to visit hospitals for minir ailments and avoid public gethering so as to break the chain of transmission”.

“About 200 Doctors arranged speciality wise have been made available over the mobile application for voluntary teleconsultations,” Dr Dar said.

Doctors Association Kashmir, in the statement, said it is highly thankful to all the doctors who provided and are providing free teleconsultations to general public at large.

The application has been re-launched after due permission and suggestions from Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Dept, Atal Dullo, it said.

DAK requested people to follow SOPs in letter and spirit especially wearing of masks and avoid public gatherings and also to get vaccinated at the earliest according to already issued guidelines by Government.