Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid-19 cases breached all records since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 as it recorded 6568 fresh infections while seven persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

1875 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 4693 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 390949, the officials said.

Regarding the deaths, they said, five were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir. So far 4598 people have died due to the virus—2246 in Jammu division and 2352 in Kashmir Valley.

Giving district wise details, the officials told that Srinagar reported 1604 cases, Baramulla 749, Budgam 643, Pulwama 230, Kupwara 320, Anantnag 243, Bandipora 418, Ganderbal 99, Kulgam 333, Shopian 54, Jammu 1236, Udhampur 78, Rajouri 59, Doda 120, Kathua 59, Samba 91, Kishtwar 49, Poonch 50, Ramban 99 and Reasi 34.

There has been surge in covid-19 cases in J&K since the start of the New Year. On January 1, J&K reported 169 cases, 165 cases on January 2, 178 on January 3, 199 on January 4, 418 on January 5, 349 on January 6, 542 on January 7, 655 on January 8, 687 on January 9, 706 on January 10, 1148 on January 11, 1695 on January 12, 1966 on January 13, 2456 on January 14, 3251 on January 15, 3499 on January 16, 2817 on January 17, 4651 on January 18 and 5818 on January 19 and 5992 on January 20 besides 5720 on January 21.

A number of the fresh cases were confirmed at diagnostic laboratories of GMC Srinagar and District Hospital.

Besides, they said, 2330 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time—993 from Jammu Division and 1337 from Kashmir. So far 347238 people have recovered, leaving active case tally at 39113—12479 in Jammu and 26634 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 34423 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.