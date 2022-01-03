New Delhi, Jan 3: India logged 33,750 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with an additional 123 fatalities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced on Monday.

The new fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 4,81,893.

The active caseload has also jumped to 1,45,582 which constitute 0.42 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Omicron infection tally has increased to 1,700, of which 639 have been discharged from hospitals.

So far, 23 states have reported cases of the new variant, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 10,846 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,95,407. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.20 percent.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,78,990 tests were conducted across the country, raising the total to 68.09 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 1.88 percent amid the sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 3.84 percent.

With the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 145.68 crore as of Monday morning.

More than 19.84 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the Ministry.