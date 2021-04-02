COVID spike: Govt mulls distrist wise school closure as DCs asked to take call

Srinagar: Amid rising number of covid-19 cases lately, the government on Friday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DMs) to take calls on keeping the schools open or not in their respective districts.

“…decision regarding running of physical classes vis-à-vis online classes requires to be taken at district level by the Competent Authority.

I am directed to convey that all the District Magistrates/Chairman DDMAs of Kashmir/Jammu Division(s) shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities i.e. physical classes or online classes in their respective jurisdiction, keeping in view the safety of the students and present trend of Pandemic COVID-19 in different districts,” reads an order Umesh Sharma, Deputy Secretary to the Government.

“Chief Education Officer and other authorities will assist in taking such decisions,” the order reads.

The order also referred to various government orders regarding re-opening of schools and guidelines on COVID containment measures in J&K.

The order said detailed SOPs were mentioned to be followed for opening of schools across J&K. It has been observed that surge of pandemic COVID-19 has wide variation among districts.

To mention, dozens of students have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir in the last few days. (GNS)