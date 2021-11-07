Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 167 fresh Covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Among the fresh cases, nine were reported from Jammu Division and 156 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 333076.

There was no fresh fatality due to the virus during the last 24 hours, they said. So far 4440—2177 in Jammu and 2263 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen, they said.

Giving district-wise details, the officials said that Srinagar reported 87 cases, Baramulla 26, Budgam 9, Pulwama 3, Kupwara 3, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 13, Kulgam 1, Shopian 0, Jammu 4, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 0, Doda 2, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

Moreover, 103 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, five from Jammu Division and 98 from Kashmir, they said.

So far 327483 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1153—127 in Jammu and 1026 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 49 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

The government also informed that 52803 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K.