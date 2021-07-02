COVID SOPs violated in BRO function; Admin seeks explanation

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Charandeep Singh has sought explanation from BRO authorities for violation of covid protocol as observed at one of its functions.

The protocol was violated at a function where many people were not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms.

“Despite sustained campaigning for covid appropriate behaviour, people are not following covid protocols and they should be strictly dealt with” the DC said.

The DC warned the BRO against repeat of such violation.