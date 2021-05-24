Covid SOPs flouted as hundreds attend funeral of a ‘divine’ horse in Karnataka

People in hundreds violated Covid restrictions to attend the funeral of a horse belonging to a local religious organisation in Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Sunday.

The large gathering has forced district officials to temporarily seal the village and carry out tests to check for new cases.

A police case has also been filed in relation with the incident.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed people walking shoulder-to-shoulder to participate in the funeral of the horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi. Many were also without face masks.

#WATCH Hundreds of people were seen at the funeral of a horse in the Maradimath area of Belagavi, yesterday, in violation of current COVID19 restrictions in force in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/O3tdIUNaBN — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

As per reports, the ‘divine horse’, was attached to the Kadasiddeshwar ashram in Maradimath village, near Konnur. The horse died just two days after it was released from the ashram with a prayer to Sri Kadasiddeshwar to rid the world of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, after grazing in the village without any hindrance for two days, it died on Friday night. The funeral rituals were carried out by Seer, Sri Pavadeshwar Swami on Saturday.