COVID scourge far from over: J&K records 24 deaths, over 1000 cases in last 2 days

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 12 more deaths due to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 1,742 in the Union Territory while 501 positive cases were reported taking the tally of positive cases to 112,757 in J&K.

On Friday, an equal number of deaths due to the virus were recorded in J&K. Besides, over 500 cases were recorded on Friday too.

Of the exact number of 112,757 cases, 67,028 are from Kashmir and 45,729 from Jammu division.

Officials said that among 501 new cases, 234 belong to Kashmir division while as 267 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 67,028 including 63,277 recoveries and 1,125 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 45,729 including 42,729 recoveries and 617 deaths.The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 5,009 including 2,626 from Kashmir division and 2,387 from Jammu division.

With 469 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 106,006 which is 94.01 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 92 from Srinagar, 12 from Baramulla, 40 from Budgam, 22 from Pulwama, 18 from Kupwara, 12 from Anantnag, 13 from Bandipora, 11 from Ganderbal, 04 from Kulgam and 10 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 267 from Jammu division include 147 from Jammu, 06 from Rajouri, 34 from Udhampur, 16 from Doda, 10 from Kathua, 02 from Poonch, 10 from Samba, 18 from Kishtwar, 12 from Ramban and 12 from Reasi,” officials disclosed.

Notably, in the last 24 hours 12 persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 have died, among them six belong to Kashmir division and six to Jammu division.

As per media bulletin, patients who have died include one each from Srinagar, Budgam and Anantnag and three from Bandipora, in Kashmir division and two from Jammu, three from Kuthua and one from Samba in Jammu division.

As per officials figures, 23,591 positive cases including 426 deaths and 21,978 recoveries are from Srinagar, 7,563 including 163 deaths and 7,191 recoveries are from Baramulla, 7,085 including 6,697 recoveries and 103 deaths are from Budgam, 5,181 including 4,935 recoveries and 86 deaths are from Pulwama, 5,262 including 85 deaths and 4,960 recoveries are from Kupwara, 4,603 including 4,396 recoveries and 80 deaths are from Anantnag, 4,481 cases including 4,296 and 55 deaths are from Bandipora, 4,272 including 4,062 recoveries and 39 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,612 including 2,498 recoveries and 51 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,378 including 2,264 recoveries and 37 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 21,297 including 20,201 recoveries and 314 deaths are from Jammu district, 3,579 including 3,332 recoveries and 50 deaths are from Rajouri, 3,779 including 3,275 recoveries and 51 deaths are from Udhampur, 3,192 including 2,966 recoveries and 57 deaths are from Doda, 2,867 including 2,731 recoveries and 42 deaths are from Kathua, 2,404 including 2,333 recoveries and 22 deaths are from Poonch, 2,545 including 2,296 recoveries and 33 deaths are from Samba, 2,562 including 2,309 recoveries and 19 deaths are from Kishtwar, 1,988 including 1,875 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Ramban and 1,516 including 1,411 recoveries and 09 deaths are from Reasi.

As per the daily information bulletin, 804,184 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 20,185 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 5,009 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 746,114 persons have completed surveillance period and 31,134 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 3,148,894 samples are available. Out of 3,148,894 the number of samples tested negative stands at 3,036,137 while as 112,757 have tested positive, among them 5,009 persons are active, 106,006 persons have recovered and 1,742 persons have died.