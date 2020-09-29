COVID scourge: 18 more deaths, 1081 new cases in J&K

Srinagar: The deadly virus on Tuesday claimed 18 more lives taking the death toll to 1164 in the Union Territory while 1081 fresh cases tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases to 74095 in J&K.

Of the total 74,095 cases, 45,392 are from Kashmir and 28,703 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 1,081 new cases, 441 belong to Kashmir division while as 640 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 45,392 including 37,320 recoveries and 833 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 28,703 including 18,197 recoveries and 331 deaths.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 17,414 including 7,239 from Kashmir division and 10,175 from Jammu division. With 1,250 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 55,517 which is 74.92 percent of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 222 from Srinagar, 29 from Budgam, 62 from Baramulla, 24 from A Pulwama, 11 from Anantnag, 22 from Bandipora, 36 from Kupwara, 24 from Ganderbal, 07 from Kulgam and 04 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 640 from Jammu division include 313 from Jammu, 61 from Rajouri, 49 from Udhampur, 29 from Kathua, 34 from Doda, 44 from Samba, 21 from Poonch, 28 from Ramban, 15 from Reasi and 46 from Kishtiwar,” officials disclosed.

Notably, in the last 24 hours, 18 persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 have died which include 07 from Kashmir division and 11 from Jammu division.

As per media bulletin, patients who have died include two each from Srinagar and Baramulla and one each from Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara in Kashmir division while as 11 from Jammu division include six from Jammu district, three from Udhampur and one each from Rajouri and Ramban

As per officials figures, 14,712 positive cases including 289 deaths and 12,285 recoveries are from Srinagar, 4,820 including 82 deaths and 3,774 recoveries are from Budgam, 4,335 including 2,931 recoveries and 124 deaths are from Baramulla, 3,909 including 3,408 recoveries and 68 deaths are from Pulwama, 3,503 including 63 deaths and 3,009 recoveries are from Anantnag, 3,385 including 2,870 recoveries and 37 deaths are from Bandipora, 3,575 cases including 2,692 and 67 deaths are from Kupwara, 2,868 including 2,452 recoveries and 28 deaths are from Ganderbal, 2,260 including 2,099 recoveries and 43 deaths are from Kulgam and 2,025 including 1,800 recoveries and 32 deaths are from Shopian.

In Jammu division, 12,662 including 8,897 recoveries and 180 deaths are from Jammu district, 2,626 including 1,288 recoveries and 31 deaths are from Rajouri, 2,051 including 1,504 recoveries and 18 deaths are from Udhampur, 2,051 including 1,504 recoveries and 21 deaths are from Kathua, 2,193 including 1,056 recoveries and 27 deaths are from Doda, 1,738 including 908 recoveries and 20 deaths are from Samba, 1,747 including 799 recoveries and 12 deaths are from Poonch, 1,323 including 858 recoveries and 10 deaths are from Ramban, 945 including 546 recoveries and 05 deaths are from Reasi and 1,206 including 637 recoveries and 07 deaths are from Kishtwar.

As per the daily information bulletin, 573,200 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 14,281 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 17,414 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 488,289 persons have completed surveillance period and 52,052 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 1,600,606 samples are available.

Out of 1,600,606 the number of samples tested negative stands at 1,526,511 while 74,095 have tested positive, among them 17,414 are active, 55,517 persons have recovered and 1,164 persons have died