COVID resurgence: Shab-e-Baraat congregation cancelled at Srinagar’s Jama Masjid; decision on Taraweeh soon

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, Srinagar announced that Shab-e-Baraat congregation, scheduled to be held at the historic Masjid on March 29, the night of the 15 Sha’ban-ul-Muazzam after Isha prayers, has been cancelled in view of the fresh wave of Covid-19.”

Anjuman in a statement said that the Shab-e-Baraat congregation, stands cancelled in view of the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical experts in wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases .

“Besides due to Mirwaiz e Kashmir’s continued house detention, since August 2019, Majlis waz o tableeg led by him cannot take place,” it said.

Anjuman has appealed to people to religiously follow the Covid-19 guidelines and pray at their individual level for refuge from the deadly virus.

Anjuman said it will soon announce a decision regarding the Taraweeh prayers in Jama Masjid in the coming month of Ramadan.