COVID resurgence: J&K reports 309 cases, Srinagar worst affected

Jammu and Kashmir reported 309 fresh cases of coronavirus, the highest spike this year clearly pointing towards a new wave of the pandemic in the erstwhile state.

According to the oficial data, Srinagar, the summer capital of the region recorded 123 cases, while Baramulla in the north reported 46 cases. Jammu on the other hand recorded 49 cases.

Giving district-wise details, an official said Budgam reported 22, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 27, Anantnag 7, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 3, Shopian 1, Jammu 49. Udhampur 2, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Samba 0, Kishtwar 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 5, Reasi 0.