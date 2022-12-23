SRINAGAR: Amid global COVID resurgence, Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to operationalize Genome Sequencing Laboratory at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, to ramp up efforts to avert BF.7 outbreak.

The government has also decided to conduct genome sequencing of all COVID positive cases to check for new BF.7 variant.

BF.7 mainly causes upper respiratory infection in the higher parts of the chest and near the throat. Fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough are other common symptoms. Some people may get stomach-related symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

Professor Muhammad Salim Khan, head, department of Community Medicine at GMC, told The Kashmir Monitor that the Genome Sequencing Laboratory will be operationalized within a week.

”We have got all equipment for the laboratory. Now engineers will arrive to install the machinery. The laboratory will be made operational within a week. Later, all genome sequencing will be carried out at this facility,” he said.

Since the Covid cases are at the lowest, the government is not taking any chances. It has been decided to carry out genome sequencing of all patients who test positive for COVID.

”Normally genome sequencing takes some time. Now all COVID-positive cases will undergo genome sequencing in Kashmir. It is to check for any new variants. And those who test positive have to follow the guidelines,” he said.

Official data reveal that only 10 people have tested positive at the GMC lab since December 1. “In the last three weeks, 10 people have tested positive. On average, we conduct 130 plus tests at our lab. But the positivity rate is very less,” said Dr. Salim.

India is witnessing less than 200 COVID cases a day. Only four BF.7 cases were reported from July to October. Of them, three were reported from Gujarat and one from Odisha.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir government is restarting the testing facility at Srinagar International Airport for international travelers. “We will start the facility at the airport. The decision will be taken today. We will follow the guidelines issued by the central government,” said Dr. Mir Mushtaq, spokesman, Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir.

Dr. Mushtaq said there is no need to panic as the situation is well under control. “Protocol is the same for all variants. We have to take precautions. We have to adhere to CAB. We have to mask up,” he said.