SRINAGAR: Amid global COVID resurgence, Jammu and Kashmir government has requisitioned the Centre for fresh vaccine consignments to ramp up booster dose drive in the union territory.

Jammu and Kashmir has attained 100 percent saturation in administering both doses. However, there has been a lackluster response to the precautionary dose.

Since there has been a COVID resurgence, scientists have been calling for ramping up the booster dose to keep the new BF.7 variant at bay.

BF.7 mainly causes upper respiratory infection in the higher parts of the chest and near the throat. Fever, sore throat, runny nose, and cough are other common symptoms. Some people may get stomach-related symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.

“We have achieved 100 percent saturation of the second dose in 18 plus and even 12 plus age groups. We had started the process for the third dose as well, but people did not turn up. We have again requested the government of India to give us vaccines for a third dose,” Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman, director general, department of family welfare, and immunization, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to intensify the drive and achieve 100 percent saturation at the earliest. “As soon as we get the vaccines, we will start the inoculation drive,” Dr. Saleem said.

Jammu and Kashmir government has administered 24,582,649 vaccine doses till September 30 this year. Of these, 11,365,277 were the first, and 11,759,791 were the second dose. Around 1 1,457,581 precautionary doses have been administered till September 30

Jammu and Kashmir government had launched a dynamic vaccination campaign. Besides increasing vaccination sites across 20 districts, the government launched a door-to-door drive.

Such was the success of the vaccination campaign, that the Bombay High Court asked the central government to learn from the door-to-door vaccination programme of Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. Officials from other states were seeking advice from J&K health honchos to increase vaccination coverage in their respective places.

Meanwhile, J&K has around 20000 isolation beds available to meet any exigency. These include 717 ICUs, 1320 Ventilators, and 5468 oxygen-supported beds. It can generate 1,14,366 LPM of oxygen from its 154 plants.

J&K also has 4 CBNAAT, and 15 TRUENAT labs in its hospitals to generate tests more accurately and quickly. Jammu and Kashmir government is also restarting the testing facility at Srinagar International Airport for international travelers.